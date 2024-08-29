Balcony Screen Light Grey 120x700 cm 100% Polyester Oxford

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

With this water-resistant balcony screen, you can enjoy privacy while sunbathing. Privacy and durability: The balcony screen is made of 100% polyester oxford with a PU coating, making it wind, dust, water, and UV resistant. Its design ensures both your privacy and durability. Easy to use: The protective screen effortlessly attaches to balconies, fences, or walls using aluminium eyelets and the included rope. Additionally, it is easy to maintain. Wide application: The privacy screen provides effective protection and is versatile, suitable for various settings, including balconies, terraces, swimming pools, gardens, and courtyards. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: 100% polyester oxford with a PU coating . Size: 120 x 700 cm (W x L) . Length of rope: 24 m . Water-resistant and UV-protective . With aluminium eyelets

