Photo Frames Collage 5pcs for Table White 21x29.7cm MDF

Display the most cherished moments on your photos with these trendy photo frames. Your memories are displayed in style and become the centre of attraction. The picture frames have classic straight lines and give a vibrant and modern touch to your living space. MDF board at the back with PS material on the front is for protection. You can replace your pictures easily with the lock on the back. Make your own decor for your family, friends or landscape photos with these poster frames, which can be horizontally or vertically displayed on the table in your living room, bedroom, office and dorm. Important information - Colour: White . Material: PVC, MDF, PS (polystyrene) . Size: 21 x 29.7 cm (W x H) . Backboard thickness: 2 mm . Can be opened easily to add a picture on any time . Place it on the table with easel . Delivery contains: . 5 x Photo frame