Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Halloween Skeleton Werewolf Animatronic Prop with Light Up Eyes
image 1 of HOMCOM Halloween Skeleton Werewolf Animatronic Prop with Light Up Eyesimage 2 of HOMCOM Halloween Skeleton Werewolf Animatronic Prop with Light Up Eyesimage 3 of HOMCOM Halloween Skeleton Werewolf Animatronic Prop with Light Up Eyesimage 4 of HOMCOM Halloween Skeleton Werewolf Animatronic Prop with Light Up Eyesimage 5 of HOMCOM Halloween Skeleton Werewolf Animatronic Prop with Light Up Eyes

HOMCOM Halloween Skeleton Werewolf Animatronic Prop with Light Up Eyes

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

HOMCOM Halloween Skeleton Werewolf Animatronic Prop with Light Up Eyes
Unleash spine-chilling thrills with the HOMCOM Animated Halloween Prop, featuring a skeleton werewolf whose arms contort as you desire. Triggered by touch or piercing screams, this fiendish figure twists its hands, boasts eerie green glowing eyes and creepy howling, making it a standout Halloween outdoor decoration for any haunted house or outdoor Halloween decor.
Activates by touch, loud sounds or manual buttonHead turns and hands twist when activatedFeatures ghastly green glowing eyes

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here