Balcony Screen Anthracite 140x240 cm Oxford Fabric

With this water-resistant balcony screen, you can enjoy privacy while relaxing or sunbathing on your balcony. Privacy protection: This balcony screen is better to protect your privacy and provide you a private place to enjoy your life. It is also a good choice to decorate your home. Premium material: Oxford fabric is lightweight, water-resistant, and also resistant to damage and dirt. The yarn used for weaving makes the fabric durable and breathable. It is also naturally resistant to wrinkles. Easy to assemble: The balcony privacy screen can be easily attached to the balcony with the included rope and tools. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Oxford fabric (100% polyester) . Size: 140 x 240 cm (W x H) . Water-resistant . UV protection . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Screen . 2 x Tool . 2 x Corner set . 2.5 m Rope