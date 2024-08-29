Avenue Geo Insulated Tumbler (Pack of 2) - White - 12 x 8.5 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Pack of 2. Geo insulated tumbler. The Geo tumbler has a double wall vacuum construction with copper insulation which means it keeps drinks hot for 8 hours and cold for 24 hours. The construction prevents condensation on the outside of the tumbler. Easy sipping, push on lid with slide closure. Wide opening for comfortable filling and pouring. Volume capacity is 350 ml. Presented in an Avenue gift box. Stainless steel. Compliances: Safe for food contact, Cadmium tested.

Pack of 2. Geo insulated tumbler. The Geo tumbler has a double wall vacuum construction with copper insulation which means it keeps drinks hot for 8 hours and cold for 24 hours. The construction prevents condensation on the outside of the tumbler. Easy sipping, push on lid with slide closure. Wide opening for comfortable filling and pouring. Volume capacity is 350 ml. Presented in an Avenue gift box. Stainless steel. Compliances: Safe for food contact, Cadmium tested.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.