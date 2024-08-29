Bar Table with Moveable Shelf White 138x39x110 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Our bar table is the perfect choice for rooms where space is a little limited due to its moveable shelf. Its contemporary design makes the table a chic addition to your kitchen or dining area. Made of sturdy engineered wood, it is durable, stable and easy to clean. The L-shaped frame and table reinforcement triangle give the table optimum stability. Additionally, with the ideal height and special design, this high table will certainly complete the decoration of your house. Feel comfortable and enjoy a drink or meal with your family or friends! The bar table is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: White with natural table top . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 138 x 39 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Shelf dimensions: 90 x 39 x 107 cm (L x W x H) . The shelf is moveable

