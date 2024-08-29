Marketplace.
image 1 of Bar Table with Moveable Shelf White 138x39x110 cm
image 1 of Bar Table with Moveable Shelf White 138x39x110 cmimage 2 of Bar Table with Moveable Shelf White 138x39x110 cmimage 3 of Bar Table with Moveable Shelf White 138x39x110 cmimage 4 of Bar Table with Moveable Shelf White 138x39x110 cmimage 5 of Bar Table with Moveable Shelf White 138x39x110 cm

Bar Table with Moveable Shelf White 138x39x110 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£222.99

£222.99/each

Bar Table with Moveable Shelf White 138x39x110 cm
Our bar table is the perfect choice for rooms where space is a little limited due to its moveable shelf. Its contemporary design makes the table a chic addition to your kitchen or dining area. Made of sturdy engineered wood, it is durable, stable and easy to clean. The L-shaped frame and table reinforcement triangle give the table optimum stability. Additionally, with the ideal height and special design, this high table will certainly complete the decoration of your house. Feel comfortable and enjoy a drink or meal with your family or friends! The bar table is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: White with natural table top . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 138 x 39 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Shelf dimensions: 90 x 39 x 107 cm (L x W x H) . The shelf is moveable

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here