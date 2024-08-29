Wall Bar Table Smoked Oak 102x45x103.5 cm Engineered Wood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This modern wall bar table is distinguished by a simple yet stylish style. It is perfectly suitable to enjoy a drink with your friends or family. Stable construction: The construction of this bar table ensures its sturdiness, durability and long-lasting service. Storage function: Equipped with 2 storage compartments, this standing table provides ample space for you to put bottles of wine or other items on. Easy to clean material: Made of engineered wood, the bar table is easy-to-clean. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 102 x 45 x 103.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

