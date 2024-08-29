7 Piece Bar Set Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Take a sip of your favourite glass of wine or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this beautiful wooden bar set! Solid pine wood: This pub set is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Stable frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Sturdy top: The bar table of the furniture set has a sturdy top, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Bar table dimensions: 140 x 80 x 110 cm (W x D x H) . Bar chair dimensions: 40 x 41.5 x 112 cm (L x W x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 6 x Bar chair

Take a sip of your favourite glass of wine or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this beautiful wooden bar set! Solid pine wood: This pub set is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Stable frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Sturdy top: The bar table of the furniture set has a sturdy top, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Bar table dimensions: 140 x 80 x 110 cm (W x D x H) . Bar chair dimensions: 40 x 41.5 x 112 cm (L x W x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 6 x Bar chair

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.