Ashley Long Hot Water Bottle & Plush Faux Fur Cover - Light Grey

This extra long length bottle is manufactured from natural rubber material & conforms to British Standard 1970:2012.

It comes complete with a plush faux fur cover which is manufactured from 100% polyester material & is ideal for wrapping around yourself to keep cosy warm.

It is not suitable for use for children under 3 years of age.

Approx Size: 76 x 11. 5cm