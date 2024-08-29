Ashley Hot Water Bottle & Plush Faux Fur Cover - 2L - Dark Blue

This bottle is manufactured from natural rubber material & conforms to British Standard 1970:2012.

It comes complete with a plush faux fur cover which is manufactured from 100% polyester material.

It is not suitable for use for children under 3 years of age.

Approx Size: 35 x 20. 5cm