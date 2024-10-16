Ashley Neck Hot Water Bottle & Cover - Black

This bottle is manufactured from natural rubber material & conforms to British Standard 1970:2012.

It comes complete with a removable soft cover which is manufactured from 100% polyester material & it is ideal for relieving pain, stiffness & tension in the neck & shoulders.

It is not suitable for use for children under 3 years of age.

Approx Size: 34 x 31cm