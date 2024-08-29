Umbrella Transparent 100cm

If you are a person who wants to keep a view of even on rainy days, this umbrella is a perfect choice for you. The transparent umbrella allows you to see through perfectly during rains. This stick umbrella is made of POE, making it lightweight to carry. Thanks to the metal ribs, it is sturdy and can withstand wind and rain. This umbrella is your best companion on a rainy day, fresh and lovely, fashion and simple, very suitable for wedding, walking, taking photos, daily commuting or golf play. Important information - Colour: Transparent . Material: POE, powder-coated metal . Overall length : 80 cm . Diameter (when opened): 100 cm . Assembly required: No