Ashley Hot Water Bottle & Faux Fur Animal Print Cover - 1.8L - Leopard

This bottle is manufactured from natural rubber material & conforms to British Standard 1970:2012.

It comes complete with an attractive faux fur animal print design cover which is manufactured from 100% polyester material.

It is not suitable for use for children under 3 years of age.

Approx Size: 37 x 20. 5cm Capacity: 1800ml