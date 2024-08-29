Mumble Printme Mini Plush Toy - Bunny White - One Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Material: 100% polyester plush. Printme miniature bunny, lion, giraffe, unicorn and owl to match the zippie styles. All with soft plush white tummies for vinyl and sublimation printing. Complies with EN71 European toy safety regulations. Remove all hang tags and their fasteners before giving these items to a child. Suitable for all ages. Size guide: 26cm.

Material: 100% polyester plush. Printme miniature bunny, lion, giraffe, unicorn and owl to match the zippie styles. All with soft plush white tummies for vinyl and sublimation printing. Complies with EN71 European toy safety regulations. Remove all hang tags and their fasteners before giving these items to a child. Suitable for all ages. Size guide: 26cm.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.