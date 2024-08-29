Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Knitted Long Hot Water Bottle & Cover Set - Cream
image 1 of Nicola Spring Knitted Long Hot Water Bottle & Cover Set - Creamimage 2 of Nicola Spring Knitted Long Hot Water Bottle & Cover Set - Creamimage 3 of Nicola Spring Knitted Long Hot Water Bottle & Cover Set - Cream

Nicola Spring Knitted Long Hot Water Bottle & Cover Set - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.00

£11.00/each

Nicola Spring Knitted Long Hot Water Bottle & Cover Set - Cream
Feeling the chill? Your regular 'squat' water bottle no longer cutting it? The extended 72cm span of our Nicola Spring Long Hot Water Bottles makes them far better at keeping you warmer for longer.Each bottle features a classic rubber construction, designed for maximum flexibility and durability. A series of shallow ridges create pockets of air between the bottle and the cover, helping to maintain temperature.So far, so scientific - but a simple rubber tube hardly screams 'snuggle me. ' To fix that, we've dressed this bottle in a sumptuous knitted cover that will feel every bit as cosy as your favourite winter cardigan!The longer length means these bottles can be worn around your waist or shoulders - perfect for soothing those hard-to-reach aches and pains. Alternatively, use to preheat your bed for instant comfort when the time comes to turn in!

View all Baby Bottles & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here