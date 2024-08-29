Nicola Spring Knitted Long Hot Water Bottle & Cover Set - Cream

Feeling the chill? Your regular 'squat' water bottle no longer cutting it? The extended 72cm span of our Nicola Spring Long Hot Water Bottles makes them far better at keeping you warmer for longer.

Each bottle features a classic rubber construction, designed for maximum flexibility and durability. A series of shallow ridges create pockets of air between the bottle and the cover, helping to maintain temperature.

So far, so scientific - but a simple rubber tube hardly screams 'snuggle me. ' To fix that, we've dressed this bottle in a sumptuous knitted cover that will feel every bit as cosy as your favourite winter cardigan!

The longer length means these bottles can be worn around your waist or shoulders - perfect for soothing those hard-to-reach aches and pains. Alternatively, use to preheat your bed for instant comfort when the time comes to turn in!