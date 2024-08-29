Wall Mounted Garage Plastic Storage Bin Set 30 pcs Blue & Red

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This wall mounted plastic storage bin set is a must have for any workshop, ideal for storing nuts, bolts and other small parts. Its 30 pieces removable and stackable storage bins are made of polypropylene which has high thermal stability, high electrical property and is resistant to common acids, alkali and other organic solvents. With this storage bin set at hand, instead of stacking small parts in a mess you are able to maintain them in great order for both the convenience of future use and the clarity of workshop. Important information - 18 Small Red Bin Dimensions: 100 x 50 x 90 mm (W x H x L) . 12 Large Blue Bin Dimensions: 100 x 75 x 155 mm (W x H x L) . Mounting Board Dimensions: 650 x 380 x 18 mm (W x H x D) . Loading Capacity: 1,0 kg for each red bin and 1,5 kg for each blue one . Delivery: . 1 x Black Peg Panel Board . 18 x Small Red Bin . 12 x Large Blue BinFabric: Polypropylene: 100%

