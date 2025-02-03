PACK OF 20 (Total 20 Units) - 25mm x 125mm Sawn Redwood Timber - 1.8m Length

Our redwood timber is sourced from slow-grown forests around the world, ensuring top-quality wood for your project. Carefully selected to provide the best sections, this timber is perfect for both indoor and outdoor applications. The natural, warm-toned finish of the redwood adds a touch of elegance and durability, making it an excellent choice for any design. Whether you're crafting furniture, building a deck, or creating unique architectural details, this redwood timber will bring your vision to life with lasting beauty.**Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied.**Key Features - Sourced from slow-grown forests worldwide for top-quality timber selection. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor projects, ensuring lasting durability. Offers a natural, warm-toned finish that enhances any space. Ideal for crafting furniture, building decks, and architectural details. Carefully selected redwood timber brings your design vision to life.Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied.

