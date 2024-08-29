Garden Robot Lawnmower Shed 92x97x63 cm Galvanised Steel Anthracite

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Give your hard-working machine a nice break and be well protected with this garden lawnmower robot shed. Thanks to the galvanised steel construction, the storage shed is sturdy and stable. You can place the charging station inside the garage and the lawnmower robot will enter every time it needs to be charged. Automatically, the lawnmower robot will go inside and stand there well protected before going outside again mowing the grass. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 92 x 97 x 63 cm (W x D x H) . Ground surface area: 79 x 85 cm (W x D) . Entrance height: 45 cm . Assembly required: Yes

