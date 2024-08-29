Mumbles Squidgy Elf Christmas Plush Toy - Green/Red - One Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

95% Polyester, 5% Cotton. Fabric: Plush. Height: 29cm. Design: Elf, Elf Hat, Elf Outfit. Removable Inner Pad, Sewn Eyes, Sewn Mouth, Squeezable, Zipped Front Panel. Occasion: Christmas. Conforms to Safety Standard: EN71 Compliant. Suitable for: All Age Groups, Sublimation, Vinyl Print. Please Note: Please Ensure That Tags, Fasteners & Packaging Are Kept Away from Children. Sustainability: Amfori, BSCI, REACH.

95% Polyester, 5% Cotton. Fabric: Plush. Height: 29cm. Design: Elf, Elf Hat, Elf Outfit. Removable Inner Pad, Sewn Eyes, Sewn Mouth, Squeezable, Zipped Front Panel. Occasion: Christmas. Conforms to Safety Standard: EN71 Compliant. Suitable for: All Age Groups, Sublimation, Vinyl Print. Please Note: Please Ensure That Tags, Fasteners & Packaging Are Kept Away from Children. Sustainability: Amfori, BSCI, REACH.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.