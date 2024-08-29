Marketplace.
Something Different Chakra Energy Candle (Pack of 14) - Multicoloured - One Size

Something Different Chakra Energy Candle (Pack of 14) - Multicoloured - One Size

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£10.00

£10.00/each

Something Different Chakra Energy Candle (Pack of 14) - Multicoloured - One Size
Material: Paraffin Wax. Burning time: 1 hours. Height: 10.5cm. Width: 8.5cm. Please Note: Allow To Cool Before Handling, Do Not Burn for Longer than 30 Minutes at a Time, Extinguish with a Candle Snuffer, Do Not Blow out, Keep Out of Reach of Children, Keep Out of Reach of Pets, Never Allow the Candle to Burn All the Way Down to the Base, Never Burn Incense Directly On Flammable Surfaces, Remove All Packaging Before Use. Depth: 2.4cm. Packaging: Boxed, Cardboard.

View all Candles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here