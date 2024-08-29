Dutch Oven 11.3 L including Accessories

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Dutch oven, with a capacity of 11. 3 L, is an ideal model for beginners and professionals alike. A Dutch oven can be used to make casseroles, stews, roasts, etc. This Dutch oven is delivered with a black carrying bag, a cover with a raised edge, a lid lifter and a stand. Made of high quality materials, this heavy-duty Dutch oven is highly durable. The included black carrying bag keeps the oven clean during transport. This Dutch oven is a versatile cooking tool for use at home or in the wild and will be ideal for cooking, baking and frying. Important information - Material: Cast iron . Pot dimensions: 43 x 40.5 x 19.5 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 11.3 L . Lid diameter: 38 cm . Stand size: 20 x 5 cm (Œ¶ x H) . Lid lifter length: 25 cm . Delivery includes: . 1 x Dutch oven . 1 x Lid lifter . 1 x Stand . 1 x Carrying bag

This Dutch oven, with a capacity of 11. 3 L, is an ideal model for beginners and professionals alike. A Dutch oven can be used to make casseroles, stews, roasts, etc. This Dutch oven is delivered with a black carrying bag, a cover with a raised edge, a lid lifter and a stand. Made of high quality materials, this heavy-duty Dutch oven is highly durable. The included black carrying bag keeps the oven clean during transport. This Dutch oven is a versatile cooking tool for use at home or in the wild and will be ideal for cooking, baking and frying. Important information - Material: Cast iron . Pot dimensions: 43 x 40.5 x 19.5 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 11.3 L . Lid diameter: 38 cm . Stand size: 20 x 5 cm (Œ¶ x H) . Lid lifter length: 25 cm . Delivery includes: . 1 x Dutch oven . 1 x Lid lifter . 1 x Stand . 1 x Carrying bag

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.