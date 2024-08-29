Massage Reclining Office Chair Black Faux Leather

Featuring a minimalistic design, this trendy massage reclining office chair combines elegance and comfort, making it an eye-catcher in your working space. Durable faux leather: Premium faux leather is a highly durable material. It is resistant to stain, making it easy to clean with a damp cloth. The smooth surface also gives a luxurious look and the beauty of real leather. Massage function: The massage point on the back effectively relieves your fatigue and makes you more relaxed at work. Adjustable backrest and height: It is specially designed with a reclining function so that you can adjust the backrest and footrest as per your comfort. Use the lever to adjust the height of your seat to your liking. Convenient design: The 360 degree swivel design allows a wider range of motion. Additionally, it is convenient to move around with rolling castors. Sturdy and stable frame: The metal and plywood frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Good to know:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. The product has a USB connector, but the certified 5V USB power source is not included. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Faux leather (75% polyvinylchloride, 5% cotton, 20% polyester), metal, plywood . Filling material: Foam . Overall dimensions: 63 x 56 x (110.5-120) cm (W x D x H) . Lying down dimensions: 63 x 128.5 x (98-107.5) cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 51 x 44 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 46.5-56 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 67.5-77 cm . Input voltage: DC 5 V . Input current: 2 A