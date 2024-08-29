Dining Chairs 2 pcs Dark Grey Velvet

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

These dining chairs combine simplicity and comfort with an elegant design, making them an eye-catcher in your living space. Soft velvet: Velvet is a soft, luxurious fabric that is recognised by its dense pile of evenly cut fibres that have a smooth nap. Velvet fabric features a distinctively soft feel, making it comfortable to touch. Sturdy and stable frame: The metal and plywood frames of the dinner chair ensure sturdiness and stability. Comfortable dining seat: The armrest and backrest of the chair are ergonomically designed and padded with foam, ensuring utmost seating comfort. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Dark grey . Material: Velvet (100% polyester), metal, plywood . Filling material: Foam . Overall dimensions: 55 x 58.5 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 42 cm . Seat depth: 43 cm . Seat height from the ground: 44.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 56.5 cm . Armrest height: 13 cm . Backrest height: 39 cm . Delivery contains: . 2 x Dining chair

