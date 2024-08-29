Reclaimed Wood Desk with Iron Legs

This desk, with a reclaimed wood table top and 4 durable iron legs, is a timeless accessory for your home. Its solid wood top provides a stable and secure surface for placing your glasses, vases, fruits or ornaments on. The desk has a compartment under the table top, which offers you extra storage space. The table top is made from reclaimed wood, which means that every piece of furniture is unique and slightly different from each other. The furniture made from reclaimed wood has characteristics of different wood, like teakwood, acacia, mango wood, saal wood etc. Reclaimed wood is solid, stable, durable, and beautiful. The nail holes or clear-faced grains bring their history with them and invite another generation to permeate them with their own. Keeping this piece of furniture at home will show your concept of resource conservation, environment protection and sustainable development. In addition, pure handmade craftsmanship adds a vintage spectacular style to the desk and feasts you with exoticism. Every process of recombining, polishing, painting and waxing is elaborately prepared. The antique desk will surely be a perfect addition to your home!Important note: Colours vary from piece to piece, making each of our desks unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Pure handmade . Size: 110 x 50 x 80 cm (L x W x H) . Tabletop material: Reclaimed multi-colour solid wood . Leg material: Painted iron . Polished, partly painted & waxed