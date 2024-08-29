Portable XXL Charcoal Kettle BBQ Grill with Wheels 44 cm

Enjoy barbecue parties in the park or on the campsite with this portable XXL charcoal kettle BBQ grill! It features a big grilling area and 2 sturdy wheels. You can grill with the lid removed, but can also grill indirectly with the lid on. The enamelled lid and bowl retain heat for consistent and even cooking. The electrophoretic coating prevents rusting, cracking, and peeling while withstanding high grilling temperatures. With the ventilation sliders, you can adjust the air supply for optimal temperature. The grate elevates the charcoal so that air can circulate more efficiently. Thanks to the sturdy wheels, the outdoor grill is easy to transport. This XXL camping grill will create a nice atmosphere when you and your friends enjoy the inviting smell of grilled food and the warmth from crackling charcoal. The grill is easy to clean after use. Please note: Be sure to use the outdoor grill on a flat, stable surface. Do not use the barbecue in a confined and/or habitable space e. g. houses, tents, caravans, motor homes, boats. Danger of carbon monoxide poisoning fatality. Important information - Colour: Black and red . Material: Steel (with electrophoretic coating) . Fire bowl diameter: 44 cm . Cooking grid diameter: 43 cm . Cooking height: 58 cm . Total height with lid: 75 cm . Chrome plated cooking grid . XXL grill with big grilling area . Sturdy and durable construction . With wheels . Easy to transport . Ventilation sliders . Storage shelf . Ash pan . Convenient handles . Easy to clean and assemble