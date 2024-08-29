Tomado Laundry Drying Rack Fortino 3 25 m

The Tomado Fortino 3 laundry drying rack with 25-metre drying length is ideal for small spaces. You can choose to use the whole rack or just half of it. You can open the laundry drying tower halfway and place it against a wall. You can also open it entirely and, for example, let it dry long bath towels. The 2 upper arms can be used to hang clothes. The drying rack is stable with its anti-slip feet. This drying tower belongs to the Tec collection. It is characterised by steel wires with a strong yet soft LDPE (low-density polyethene) coating combined with satin-black plastic parts. The laundry rack can be used both indoors and outdoors. Important information - Colour: Silver grey . Material: Steel with LDPE coating . Dimensions (open): 69 x 64 x 134 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (closed): 71 x 3 x 132 cm (L x W x H) . Drying length: 25 m . Can be used half or completely open . Anti-slip feet . Ideal for small spaces