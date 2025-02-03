Marketplace.
image 1 of Samsung 24 inch Smart HD HDR TV - UE24N4300AEX

Samsung 24 inch Smart HD HDR TV - UE24N4300AEX

No ratings yet

Write a review
Product data sheet
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Samsung 24 inch Smart HD HDR TV - UE24N4300AEX
The Samsung UE24N4300AEX is an excellent TV that meets all your entertainment needs. Its 24-inch screen and 720p resolution deliver crystal-clear picture quality, which is sure to amaze you. The TV is equipped with Samsung's advanced PurColor technology that reproduces colors vividly and accurately, bringing your favorite movies and shows to life like never before. The UE24N4300AEX offers an immersive viewing experience, whether you're watching a thrilling action movie or streaming your favorite TV show.
Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here