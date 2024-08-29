Chelsea FC Official Wordmark Mini Football Bar Set (Pint Glass, Towel & Beer Mats) - Blue/White - One Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The official Chelsea FC Mini Bar Set includes a pint glass, 4 Beer mats and a bar towel, all featuring the Chelsea FC club crest. This Mini Bar Set makes a great gift for any Chelsea supporter, perfect for a night in watching the big game. This is an officially licensed Chelsea FC product.

The official Chelsea FC Mini Bar Set includes a pint glass, 4 Beer mats and a bar towel, all featuring the Chelsea FC club crest. This Mini Bar Set makes a great gift for any Chelsea supporter, perfect for a night in watching the big game. This is an officially licensed Chelsea FC product.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.