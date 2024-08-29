Mosquito Killer Lantern

Tired of those pesky bugs whilst out and about? The Mosquito Killer Lantern is your all-in-one solution for a bug-free and well-lit outdoor expeirence. Ideal for camping, hiking, BBQ's or simply relaxing in your back garden, this lantern combines the benefits of effective mosquito control whilst providing light. Equipped with an advanced mosquito trapping system, it effectively attracts and captures pesky insects, providing you with a bug-free zone to enjoy your outdoor activities. Simply use the retractable hook to attach to your ideal location and let the Lantern do its thing... This lamp uses a zapper method which effectively uses a UV light to lure the mosquitos towards the trap where a powerful fan sucks them into a sealed compartment, ensuring for a much cleaner and safer method than its chemical counterparts. This Lantern features 4 different lighting modes, providing you with 4 different brightness levels as well as having a removable lampshade that brings you soft light. If you feel a spot of rain whilst on your travels, don't fret. The Mosquito Killer Lantern is weather-proof and can be submerged in water, exposed to rain and cold weather and still illuminate your tent at night. Designed for on-the-go convenience, the Mosquito Killer Lantern is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry on all your outdoor adventures. The built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-lasting use, allowing you to enjoy bug-free evenings without the need for constant replacements. Features of the OLPRO Mosquito Killer Lantern: IPX6 Waterproof rating Rechargeable battery UV Mosquito Light - lasts up to 15 hours LED Light Lighting options: Low setting - 20% of the lamps light (can last up to 20 hours) Middle Setting - 50% of the lamps light High setting - 100% of the lamps light Mosquito Setting - UV light Dimensions/Specifications: 5 x 3.5inches Weight - 210g Made from/with: Rechargeable 2000mAh Lithium Ion battery powers a 360nm-400nm ultraviolet light that creates a 16ft x 16ft protected area.