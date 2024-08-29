Marketplace.
Folding Camping Toilet with Bag

Folding Camping Toilet with Bag
The OLPRO Folding Camping Toilet is your portable santitation solution for outdoor adventurers. Designed with convenience, comfort and hygiene in mind.Featuring a folding design, this Camping Toilet collapses down to a compact size for easy storage and transport, making it ideal for camping trips, festivals, fishing excursions and more. Whether you're exploring remote wilderness areas or enjoying a weekend getaway, this toilet is your convenient and discreet restroom solution.Crafted from high-quality materials, this camping Toilet is built to ensure longevity and reliability in any environment. It's sturdy construction provides stability and support, giving you peace of mind while using it in the great outdoors. It's constructed with 7 panels made from premium ABS plastic with a seat and lid attachment as well as a toilet paper roll holder.Equipped with 12 removeable waste bags, this Camping Toilet ensures easy cleanup and disposal, minimizing mess and odor usage. Simply assemble the Toilet, attach the waste bag and it's ready for use and replace the waste bag as needed. Its stable design and comfortable seating makes it suitable for all ages, providing a convenient restroom option for families, groups, and solo travelers alike.This is a set of 1x Folding Camping Toilet and 12x garbage bags and 1x polyester storage bagKey features of the Folding Camping Toilet:Collapsible designCompact designPortable and easy to storeEasy to cleanToilet seat & LidToilet paper roll holderStorage bag includedDimensions/Size:Assembled size - 34 x 27.5 x 30 cmFolding size - 34 x 27.5 x 7.5cmWeight - 1.68kgsWeight capacity - 400lbsMade from/with:ABS Plastic

