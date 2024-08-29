Silicone Camping Lantern Dimmable 240V

Illuminate your camping adventures with the OLPRO Dimmable Silicone Camping Lantern. Whether you're exploring the wilderness, camping under the stars, or simply enjoying a backyard barbecue, this dimmable 240V lantern is the perfect solution for all your lighting needs.

Built to withstand the rigors of outdoor life, the lantern features a robust silicone construction that is not only durable but also flexible. This makes it easy to pack and carry, ensuring it can handle the bumps and jostles of your outdoor adventures.

Enjoy the convenience of powering your lantern with a standard 230V source. No need to worry about constantly replacing batteries – simply plug it in, and you're ready to go. The OLPRO Silicone Camping Lantern is designed to be weather-resistant, providing reliable lighting even in challenging conditions.

Features of the OLPRO Dimmable Silicone Camping Lantern:

Compressed design for space saving

Lightweight

Warm white light colour

Adjustable button to choose your lighting

Dimensions/Specifications:

Size when open - 20 x 12cm

Colour temperature - 3000K warm white

Made from/With:

Material - ABS & Silicone

24 LED - 480 Lumens

230v Charger

5m cable

Adjustable button