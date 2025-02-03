Marketplace.
Manthorpe G930 Airbrick - Terracotta - 9 x 3in

Manthorpe G930 Airbrick - Terracotta - 9 x 3in
Polypropylene material. Designed to provide high levels of ventilation into cavity walls and under floor voids. Incorporates a front mounted grille with water deflectors. A mortar key around the edge of the airbrick ensures it can be securely fixed to the building fabric. Suitable for use with gas appliances.
