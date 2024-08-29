Marketplace.
image 1 of Suction Hose with Brass Connectors Black 1.1" 20 m PVC
image 1 of Suction Hose with Brass Connectors Black 1.1" 20 m PVCimage 2 of Suction Hose with Brass Connectors Black 1.1" 20 m PVCimage 3 of Suction Hose with Brass Connectors Black 1.1" 20 m PVCimage 4 of Suction Hose with Brass Connectors Black 1.1" 20 m PVCimage 5 of Suction Hose with Brass Connectors Black 1.1" 20 m PVC

Suction Hose with Brass Connectors Black 1.1" 20 m PVC

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£83.99

£83.99/each

Suction Hose with Brass Connectors Black 1.1" 20 m PVC
This suction hose is a perfect tool for domestic waterworks, water filters, garden pumps and other water management systems. The garden hose is made of high-quality PVC, which is durable. The water hose is also equipped with a foot valve and a strainer to prevent the entry of larger debris. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PVC, brass . Length: 20 m . Hose inner diameter: 1" (25 mm) . Hose outer diameter: 1.1" (29 mm) . Hose wall thickness: 2 mm . Weight: 4755 g . Threaded connection: 1" . Working pressure: 6 bar . Operating temperature: between -5¬∞C and 60¬∞C . Burst pressure: 18 bar (at 20¬∞C)

View all Garden Tools & Power Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here