PACK OF 10 (Total 10 Units) - 25mm x 50mm (20mm x 45mm Finish) Rounded Planed Redwood Treated Timber Slats - 1.8m Length - Our 25x50mm (2x1") Redwood Softwood Timber Slats are expertly planed on all four sides, offering a smooth, refined finish. With a nominal size of 20x45mm, these slats feature four eased or rounded corners, enhancing both safety and aesthetics. Green pressure-treated for durability, they are perfect for contemporary screening or fencing projects. Designed to deliver a clean, modern look, these slats combine functionality with style, making them an excellent choice for any outdoor space. **Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied.** Key Features Planed on all sides for a smooth, refined finish. Eased, rounded corners for added safety and visual appeal. Ideal for contemporary screening or fencing projects. Green pressure-treated for enhanced durability and longevity. Perfect for creating a clean, modern outdoor aesthetic.Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied.

Redwood Cladding Internal & External Use Timber

