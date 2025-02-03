PACK OF 15 (Total 15 Units) - 25mm x 150mm (19mm x 145mm Finish) Planed Redwood Matchboard Timber Cladding - 3.6m Length

PACK OF 15 (Total 15 Units) - 25mm x 150mm (19mm x 145mm Finish) Planed Redwood Matchboard Timber Cladding - 3.6m Length - Our Redwood Planed Tongue & Groove Timber Matchboard Cladding offers the flexibility to be installed either vertically or horizontally, allowing you to customize the look of your project. This cladding comes untreated, giving you the freedom to stain, paint, treat, or oil it to perfectly match your design vision. Versatile and adaptable, it's the ideal choice for creating a tailored finish that suits your specific needs. **Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied.** Key Features Versatile installation: vertical or horizontal to match your design needs. Comes untreated for customizable staining, painting, or oiling. Ideal for achieving a personalized finish on any project. Planed Redwood timber offers a smooth and refined appearance. Perfect for both exterior and interior applications.Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied.

Redwood Cladding Internal & External Use Timber

Sold by iLikeStores Ltd