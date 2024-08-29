Marketplace.
image 1 of Husky Stella-Artois MiniDrinks Cooler, 45.8 Litre, White, HUS-HU219
image 1 of Husky Stella-Artois MiniDrinks Cooler, 45.8 Litre, White, HUS-HU219image 2 of Husky Stella-Artois MiniDrinks Cooler, 45.8 Litre, White, HUS-HU219image 3 of Husky Stella-Artois MiniDrinks Cooler, 45.8 Litre, White, HUS-HU219image 4 of Husky Stella-Artois MiniDrinks Cooler, 45.8 Litre, White, HUS-HU219

Husky Stella-Artois MiniDrinks Cooler, 45.8 Litre, White, HUS-HU219

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Lancaster Holdings Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£299.99

£299.99/each

Husky Stella-Artois MiniDrinks Cooler, 45.8 Litre, White, HUS-HU219
The compact, table top size is versatile for use throughout the house and is perfect for parties or for general use, freeing up space in the main household fridge and can store up to 40 x 330/440ml cans. Featuring a double glazed door, this Husky Drinks Cooler showcases the Stella-Artois logo and provides tempting visibility to the contents inside. Ideal for showing off your full drinks cooler, ready to party! Select your favourite drinks brand from a choice of stylish, licensed designs including Coca-Cola, Stella-Artois, Budweiser, Kopparberg and Rubiks, only available from Husky.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here