Infunbebe Foam Sea Life Bath Stickers Toy In Net Bag

16 Sea life themed foam bath time toys with suction cup storage bag.

The brightly coloured foam shapes float in water and stick to the tub and tiles when wet!

Keep the set all together with a handy net storage bag. It even comes with suction cups so it can be close by at bath time - attach the bag to the wall for easy toy access when you're in the tub.

Made from non-toxic EVA foam.

Suitable for ages 18 months +.