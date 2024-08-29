Playmobil 70512 Country Pony Farm Adventure Pony Ride

In the stable and in the paddock, little horse fans completely forget the world around them. They work hard, sparing no effort to make the animals as comfortable as possible. Today, father and daughter are off on a happy PLAYMOBIL pony ride. Together with their horses, they make the most of the wonderfully sunny day and enjoy time with their favourite animals in the countryside. They head across meadows and fields to an idyllic stream. Here, the four-legged friends can drink some water and prepare for the second part of the ride. The croaking frog must find it particularly amusing how the horses enjoy resting here. When playing with the adventurous farm with realistic PLAYMOBIL horses and many details, girls and boys can let their imagination run wild.