Games Workshop Warhammer Getting Started With Age of Sigmar Magazine
Getting Started with Age of Sigmar is a 112-page magazine full of information based on the setting of Warhammer. Discover the four Grand Alliances as they compete for control over the Mortal Realms and learn about every aspect of the hobby. Improve your knowledge on collecting armies, painting them and finally leading them to battle!Age of Sigmar is a tabletop game of fantasy warfare where you will command the Stormcast Eternals or the Kruleboyz Orruks as you fight to gain dominance of the Mortal Realms. Discover the world of Warhammer that consists of eternal war between the Grand Alliances of Order, Death, Chaos and Destruction. Fate it now in your hands, so build incredible armies and let the battle commence!This magazine teaches all you need to know to begin playing and to explore the dangerous world. Read through lots of information regarding the wargame and how to create your miniatures using the Citadel paints of your choice. Your adventure starts here, so begin building, painting, playing and collecting your miniatures now!

