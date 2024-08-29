Marketplace.
DJI Power 1000

DJI Power 1000
DJI Power 1000 has a battery capacity of 1024 Wh and can provide a stable output at 2200 W until battery runs out. It has a max output power of 2600 W and a peak output of 4400 W. It can also fast charge DJI drone batteries to unleash your aerial content creation.
Fast Charging: Charge your drones and appliances quickly with the SDC super-fast charge, and recharge the power bank from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutesSafe And Reliable: LFP cell life with a service life of 10 yearsCharge Multiple Devices: Dual USB-C output Ports with a maximum of 140WMultiple Recharging Options: Three available recharging methods - grid power, solar power and car powerEnvironmentally Friendly: Supports solar chargingUltra-Quiet operation: Noise levels as low as 23DB, lower than most household appliances

