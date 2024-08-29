Marketplace.
DJI Power 500

DJI Power 500

DJI Power 500
The compact and portable DJI Power 500 has a battery capacity of 512 Wh to provide a max output power of 1000 W. It is capable of powering high-wattage appliances such as electric kettles (900 W) and can charge a computer and smartphone simultaneously, providing stable power until battery runs out.
Fast Charging: Fully recharges in 70 minutes and reaches 80% in just 50 minutesPowerful Output: 1000 W max output power to meet the demands of common household appliancesVersatile Recharging: Four recharging options - grid power, USB-C, solar power, and car powerFast Drone Charging: Uses DJI Power SDC super-fast charge to quickly power DJI drones, getting you airborne in approximately 30 minutesDual USB-C Ports: Two-way ports with up to 100W each for efficient device chargingEnvironmentally Friendly: Supports solar charging for eco-friendly energy solutionsUltra-Quiet Operation: Noise levels as low as 25dB, quieter than most household refrigeratorsDurable and Safe: The LFP battery cell has up to 4000 cycles and a five-year warranty

