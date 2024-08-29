Schleich Bayala Movie Sera and Jaro Figure

The sun elf princess Sera and the shadow elf boy Jaro are two stars from the Bayala movie. Sera and her sister Surah are the royal twins of the Bayala Elf Empire. Sera is romantic, sensitive, compassion, very self-confident and a little daydreamer. She loves her home, nature, animals and forest. As a nature-loving healer, she knows everything about the health properties of plants and herbs. The friendly Jaro belongs to the tribe of the Shadow Elves and is a brave and helpful elf boy. And although Sera and Jaro come from two different worlds, the two have a special connection and help each other.