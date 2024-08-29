Marketplace.
Games Workshop Citadel Colour Layer: Ironbreaker (12ml) Paint

Games Workshop Citadel Colour Layer: Ironbreaker (12ml) Paint

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£6.75

£6.75/each

Games Workshop Citadel Colour Layer: Ironbreaker (12ml) Paint
Layer paints have a lighter pigment count than base paints, meaning they can be applied in multiple layers to help bring out extra detail on your miniatures. Theyre particularly great for edge highlighting.

View all Hobbies & Creative Arts

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here