Marketplace.
Grafix Glow In The Dark Tattoos Boys

Grafix Glow In The Dark Tattoos Boys

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£4.99

£4.99/each

Grafix Glow In The Dark Tattoos Boys
Watch your childrens face light up with these well made glow in the dark temporary transfer tattoos. Comes supplied in a packaging sleeve with 20 individual tattoos showing various and unique drawn designs. Once applied, these tattoos come to life at night and glow in the dark. Very easy to use and apply and comes with full instructions.
Suitable for ages 7 years +

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here