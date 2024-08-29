Marketplace.
Toy Hub Fidget Control Pad Memory Keychain Game

Toy Hub Fidget Control Pad Memory Keychain Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£7.99

£7.99/each

Toy Hub Fidget Control Pad Memory Keychain Game
How good is your memory? Time to find out in this Fidget Control Pad Memory Keychain Game.The mini key chain memory game is small and lightweight, easy to carry around and play anywhere, anytime. Perfect for enhancing childrenâ€™s focus and increasing memory during game time. Follow the light sequence and see how many you can remember! One colour supplied at random.

View all Fidget Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here