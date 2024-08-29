Ry Bedside Cabinet 2 Drawer Jackson Hickory Oak

The Ry range is both modern and refreshing with a clean design that would suit plenty of existing styles, whilst maintaining a timeless air that will keep it from falling out of fashion.

Modern bedside cabinet with 2 drawers perfect design for calming any bedroom. Simple minimal and effective design which fits perfectly with any modern interior Easy to clean with no visible fingerprints Laminated board resistant to scratches moisture and high temperature High quality fixings and hinges used throughout

Number of uses

1