Marketplace.
image 1 of TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame with Platform & Den
image 1 of TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame with Platform & Denimage 2 of TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame with Platform & Denimage 3 of TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame with Platform & Denimage 4 of TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame with Platform & Denimage 5 of TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame with Platform & Den

TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame with Platform & Den

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robovision limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£209.99

£209.99/each

TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame with Platform & Den
TP’s best-selling metal climbing frame for 20 yearsSold complete with den and platform and fun playmatModular by design, add accessories as you goProduct DetailsPlease Note: This frame is only suitable to be used with two accessoriesTP’s best- selling metal climbing frame for 20 years! Compact to fit in most gardens, the Explorer Frame set can be built at either low height for children from just 18 months old or full height for older children. The Explorer is sold complete with den and platform. Featuring a fun, adventure playmat that kids will love – perfect for imaginative play. Modular by design, it is possible to add some great accessories. A CrazyWavy slide and a challenging Jungle Run are both compatible and lots of fun! (additional purchase)The Explorer Frame can be built at low or full height. It ‘grows’ from low to full height at No extra cost!The Explorer Frame is supplied complete with platform and Den included, for added play value.The Den features a round viewing window and two entry/exit points with roll up doors.The floor of the Den comes complete with a fun, adventure playmat - perfect to provide hours of imaginative play and lots of outdoor fun!The Explorer frame is guaranteed for 5 years against rust causing failure.Easy to assembleFor domestic use onlyAge: Suitable for children aged just 18 months old at low height; at full height 3-12 years.SpecificationsProduct code: 852Low Height Dimensions: (H) 136cm x (W) 169cm x (L) 169cmFull Height Dimensions: (L) 208cm x (W) 182cm x (H) 201cmPrimary Material: Powder coated galvanised steelGuarantee: Steel frame 5 year guarantee against rust causing failure. All other parts 1 yearMaximum User Weight: Max combined user weight 100kg.Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hours.Assembly instructions: View here

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here