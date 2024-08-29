TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame with Platform & Den

TP’s best-selling metal climbing frame for 20 years

Sold complete with den and platform and fun playmat

Modular by design, add accessories as you go

Product Details

Please Note: This frame is only suitable to be used with two accessories

TP’s best- selling metal climbing frame for 20 years! Compact to fit in most gardens, the Explorer Frame set can be built at either low height for children from just 18 months old or full height for older children. The Explorer is sold complete with den and platform. Featuring a fun, adventure playmat that kids will love – perfect for imaginative play. Modular by design, it is possible to add some great accessories. A CrazyWavy slide and a challenging Jungle Run are both compatible and lots of fun! (additional purchase)

The Explorer Frame can be built at low or full height. It ‘grows’ from low to full height at No extra cost!

The Explorer Frame is supplied complete with platform and Den included, for added play value.

The Den features a round viewing window and two entry/exit points with roll up doors.

The floor of the Den comes complete with a fun, adventure playmat - perfect to provide hours of imaginative play and lots of outdoor fun!

The Explorer frame is guaranteed for 5 years against rust causing failure.

Easy to assemble

For domestic use only

Age: Suitable for children aged just 18 months old at low height; at full height 3-12 years.

Specifications

Product code: 852

Low Height Dimensions: (H) 136cm x (W) 169cm x (L) 169cm

Full Height Dimensions: (L) 208cm x (W) 182cm x (H) 201cm

Primary Material: Powder coated galvanised steel

Guarantee: Steel frame 5 year guarantee against rust causing failure. All other parts 1 year

Maximum User Weight: Max combined user weight 100kg.

Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hours.

Assembly instructions: View here