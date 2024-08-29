TP Wavy 6ft/175cm Slide Body

Complete your playhouse with the TP Wavy Slide body. A fun and exciting exit that will have the kids playing for hours. The slide provides 1.8 metres of great sliding fun. The Wavy Slide Body is compatible with the Castlewood Tower (at the lower height), TP Treehouse, TP Wood Playhouse, TP Forest Multiplay, TP Treetops and TP Hilltop playhouses.

This slide is Not compatible with the Explorer Metal Climbing frame

Slide is sold as pictured, slide extension or stepset Not available.

Slide is designed to fit onto existing compatible TP wood play frames and Playhouses

Overall length: 180cm

3 years+

For domestic use only.

Slide design may vary

Maximum single user weight 70kg

Guarantee - 1 year

Please Note: Slide body only, No fixings included