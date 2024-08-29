TP Infinity Leap Trampoline Cover

Premium Infinity Leap Trampoline Cover

Ultra strong and durable with excellent drainage

Easy fix system with strong webbing straps

Product Details

Infinity Leap Trampoline Cover With the YOYO system, its easy for just one person to take the Infinity Trampoline enclosure down when the trampoline is Not is use.

When you have taken your enclosure down, The Infinity Leap Trampoline Cover is the perfect accessory.

The Infinity Leap cover is carefully designed to cover the entire trampoline, including the collapsed enclosure, to keep it clean and free from garden debris.

Carefully tailored cover made from heavy duty black PVC.

Easy fix system with strong webbing straps which securely attach the cover to the frame.

Features drainage holes to prevent water collecting on your trampoline.

Fits TP Infinity Leap Trampoline only.

Specifications

Product code: 498

Dimensions: Approx 322 x 490cm

Guarantee: 1 year