TP 12ft Infinity Octagonal Trampoline Cover

Premium 12ft Infinity Octagonal Trampoline Cover

Ultra strong and durable with excellent drainage

Easy fix system with strong webbing straps

Product Details

The Infinity Octagonal Trampoline Cover is the perfect accessory when the YOYO Enclosure System is taken down. This premium cover is strong and durable and will keep your Octagonal trampoline in top condition for years to come.

With the YOYO system, its easy for just one person to take an Infinity Trampoline enclosure down when the trampoline is Not is use.

The Infinity Octagonal cover is carefully designed to cover the entire trampoline bed, including the collapsed enclosure, to keep it clean and free from garden debris

Carefully tailored cover made from heavy duty black PVC Easy fix system with strong webbing straps which securely attach the cover to the frame

Features drainage holes to prevent water collecting on your trampoline

Fits TP 12ft Infinity Octagonal Trampoline only

For domestic use only

Specifications

Product code: 408

Dimensions: Approx 385 x 385cm

Guarantee: 1 year