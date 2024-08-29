Marketplace.
TP 12ft Infinity Octagonal Trampoline Cover

TP 12ft Infinity Octagonal Trampoline Cover
Premium 12ft Infinity Octagonal Trampoline CoverUltra strong and durable with excellent drainageEasy fix system with strong webbing strapsProduct DetailsThe Infinity Octagonal Trampoline Cover is the perfect accessory when the YOYO Enclosure System is taken down. This premium cover is strong and durable and will keep your Octagonal trampoline in top condition for years to come.With the YOYO system, its easy for just one person to take an Infinity Trampoline enclosure down when the trampoline is Not is use.The Infinity Octagonal 12ft Trampoline Cover is the perfect accessory when the enclosure is taken downThe Infinity Octagonal cover is carefully designed to cover the entire trampoline bed, including the collapsed enclosure, to keep it clean and free from garden debrisCarefully tailored cover made from heavy duty black PVC Easy fix system with strong webbing straps which securely attach the cover to the frameFeatures drainage holes to prevent water collecting on your trampolineFits TP 12ft Infinity Octagonal Trampoline onlyFor domestic use onlySpecificationsProduct code: 408Dimensions: Approx 385 x 385cmGuarantee: 1 year

